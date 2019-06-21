Lululemon lawsuit says Ross Stores selling counterfeit leggings

Canada’s Lululemon Athletica has filed suit against discount retail chain Ross Stores accusing it of trademark infringement for allegedly selling cheap counterfeit copies of its high-end athletic wear.

Filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said Ross Stores sold thousands of Lululemon-branded leggings made of thin, cheap material across the United States, doing irreparable damage to Lululemon’s brand.

