Westlaw News
June 21, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Lululemon lawsuit says Ross Stores selling counterfeit leggings

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Canada’s Lululemon Athletica has filed suit against discount retail chain Ross Stores accusing it of trademark infringement for allegedly selling cheap counterfeit copies of its high-end athletic wear.

Filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said Ross Stores sold thousands of Lululemon-branded leggings made of thin, cheap material across the United States, doing irreparable damage to Lululemon’s brand.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y1JQc5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below