CORRECTED-Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Corrects second paragraph to say $1.12 billion, not $1.12)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as customers spent more on yoga pants and athleisure apparel for home workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue rose 22% to $1.12 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.