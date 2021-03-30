Lululemon Athletica forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates

March 30 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as it expects sustained demand for leggings and sports bras from consumers looking for comfortable home-exercise apparel.

Lululemon said it expects first-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $999.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)