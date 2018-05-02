FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Optics tech firm Lumentum reports profit in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, driven by stronger demand for lasers that industry experts say power the Face ID technology on Apple’s latest iPhones.

Lumentum reported net income of $2.7 million or 4 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $56 million or 92 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $298.8 million from $255.8 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

