Company News
November 12, 2018

Lumentum slashes outlook after top customer requests shipment cut

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Laser sensor maker Lumentum Holdings Inc , which supplies parts for Apple Inc’s latest iPhones, slashed its second-quarter forecast on Monday, saying one of its biggest customers had requested to materially cut shipments.

Lumentum did not name the customer.

The company now expects net revenue of $335 million to $355 million, compared with its prior range of $405 million to $430 million, and earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.34, down from $1.60 to $1.75. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

