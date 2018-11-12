Lumentum slashes outlook after top customer requests shipment cut

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Laser sensor maker Lumentum Holdings Inc , which supplies parts for Apple Inc’s latest iPhones, slashed its second-quarter forecast on Monday, saying one of its biggest customers had requested to materially cut shipments.

Lumentum did not name the customer.

The company now expects net revenue of $335 million to $355 million, compared with its prior range of $405 million to $430 million, and earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.34, down from $1.60 to $1.75. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)