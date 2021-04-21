Self-driving car sensor startup Luminar hires Tesla, Intel veterans

(Reuters) - Self-driving car sensor startup Luminar Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it had hired Tesla Inc and Intel Corp veterans for legal and investor relations positions.

Palo Alto, California-based Luminar makes a lidar sensor that uses laser light to give self-driving vehicles a three-dimensional view of the road. It has a deal to supply units to Volvo starting next year.

Luminar said it has hired Alan Prescott from Tesla as its chief legal officer and Trey Campbell of Intel as its vice president of investor relations. Prior to Tesla, Prescott also worked at Uber Technologies Inc and Ford Motor Co.