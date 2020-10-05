Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Lundin Energy doubles down on Arctic oil with Idemitsu deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Lundin Energy will buy stakes in several oil discoveries in the Norwegian Arctic Barents Sea from Japan’s Idemitsu in a $125 million deal, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction includes a 10% stake in the Wisting oil discovery and a 15% stake in the Alta find, increasing Lundin’s ownership of the latter to 55%, as well as stakes in several exploration prospects, Lundin said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

