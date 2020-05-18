Lundin Energy cuts 2020 oil output goal, raises long-term target

OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - Lundin Energy has cut its 2020 oil output target following Norway’s decision to reduce production along with OPEC+ producers, the Swedish company said on Monday.

Lundin now targets daily volumes of 157,000 barrels per day this year, down from a previous 160,000-170,000, it said.

From 2021, the output goal has been raised to 170,000-180,000 barrels per day from a previous 160,000-170,000 as a result of increase capacity at Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)