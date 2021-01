Lundin Energy raises oil output forecast, Q4 beats expectation

OSLO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy raised its output forecast on Thursday and reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter earnings as Norway’s largest oilfield Johan Sverdrup ramped up production.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $488.1 million from $382.5 million for the same period a year ago, beating the $428.2 million seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)