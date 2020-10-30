Lundin Energy raises output target as Q3 profit beats forecast

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy, a partner in Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup field, reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected rise in core profit for the third quarter and raised its full-year output target.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $515.6 million from $411.3 million a year ago, beating the $506.1 million seen in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)