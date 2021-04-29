Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield to ramp-up capacity in May-partner

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Western Europe’s largest oilfield, Johan Sverdrup, will ramp up its production in early May, sooner than previously expected, Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy said on Thursday.

“Phase 1 production capacity is about to step-up to 535,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) gross, and I expect, when the impact on the full field capacity has been assessed, we will see an increase above the current guidance of 720,000 boepd,” Chief Executive Nick Walker said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)