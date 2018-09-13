CORRECTED-Lundin Mining has hefty M&A appetite for copper -incoming CEO

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say that Lundin will not change its strategy of disciplined bids; instead of saying it will change its strategy)

By Susan Taylor

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp is on the hunt for copper mines and projects and willing to spend up to $3 billion on mergers and acquisitions, its incoming chief executive officer said in an interview on Thursday.

Lundin will not change its strategy of disciplined bids and a focus on low-risk jurisdictions, the incoming CEO, Marie Inkster, said at the company’s Toronto head office.

The base metal miner was recently outbid by China’s Zijin Mining Group in its hostile takeover offer for Nevsun Resources.

“We want to get more copper. We want to get more mines. We want good prospects,” said Inkster, who will take over as CEO later this year. (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by Leslie Adler)