July 25, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lundin Mining CEO Conibear to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp said Chief Executive Officer Paul Conibear is retiring and also reported a 3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

The base metal producer said Chief Financial Officer Marie Inkster will take up the role of CEO.

The company’s net income rose to $87.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $85 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $467.7 million from $454.7 million. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

