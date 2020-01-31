Energy
January 31, 2020 / 6:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lundin Petroleum raises output forecast after Q4 profit beat

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum , a partner in Norway’s giant Sverdrup oilfield, increased its dividend payment and raised output expectations, the company said on Friday after fourth-quarter profits grew more than forecast.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $695.5 million in the fourth quarter from $480.7 million a year earlier as Sverdrup came on stream, beating a mean estimate of $613.2 million in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
