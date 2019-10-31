UPDATE 1-Lundin Petroleum posts Q3 earnings beat, ups output target

(Adds guidance, details)

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum , a partner in Norway’s giant Sverdrup oilfield, posted a smaller than expected decline in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, while raising output forecasts and cutting its capital spending guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $411 million in the third quarter from $504 million a year earlier, beating a mean estimate of $378 million in a Refinitiv poll.

Thanks to the earlier than expected startup of the Sverdrup field, the company now predicts 2019 output to average 90,000-95,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), the upper end of its previous range of 75,000-95,000 boepd.

It also cut its 2019 development spending guidance to $730 million from $785 million seen previously as a result of costs for key projects being pushed into 2020 and costs savings from a weaker Norwegian crown currency.

The company lifted proven and probable reserve estimates for its Edvard Grieg field to over 300 million barrels of oil equivalents after approving a new infill drilling program in 2020, compared to original estimate of 186 million boe.

Lundin also said it has acquired a 50% stake in a hydropower project in Norway, partly to provide a hedge against power price fluctuations as Sverdrup already receives power from the onshore grid, and Edvard Grieg will be electrified the same way.