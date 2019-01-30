UPDATE 1-Sweden's Lundin Petroleum beats Q4 forecasts, raises dividend

(Adds quote, background)

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum , a partner in Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, beat fourth-quarter core profits forecasts on Wednesday and set a higher-than-expected full-year dividend.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $448.5 million from $429.8 million a year earlier, topping the $440 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Lundin, 20 percent owned by Norway’s Equinor, said it would pay a 2018 dividend of $500 million, or $1.48 per share, higher than the $1.10 per share expected by analysts.

Lundin will switch to quarterly dividend payments, with a plan of “maintaining or increasing the dividend over time in line with the company’s financial performance and being sustainable below an oil price of $50 per barrel,” it said.

North Sea oil currently sells at $61 per barrel. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Jason Neely)