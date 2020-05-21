Low-dose erlotinib effective in frail patients, early trial suggests

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Low-dose erlotinib is safe and effective in elderly or frail patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a new single-arm phase-2 trial suggests.

Research suggests that low doses of some molecular-targeted drugs are as effective as standard-dose regimens, Dr. Shingo Miyamoto of the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Tokyo and colleagues note in JAMA Oncology. Lower doses of targeted cancer drugs have been linked to reduced toxicity and cost without compromising efficacy, they add.

They enrolled 80 patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC in a single-arm trial of 50 mg per day of erlotinib for four weeks. Patients’ median age was 80 years, 68% were male and all were considered frail due to age, Charlson Comorbidity Index score, or Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status.

Patients with a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR) kept taking the drug unless they developed progressive disease or severe adverse events, while clinicians could increase erlotinib dosage for patients with stable disease (SD).

Objective response rate (ORR), confirmed by an independent review committee, was 60%, and disease control rate was 90.0%. Median progression-free survival was 9.3 months and overall survival 26.2 months.

Ten patients stopped taking erlotinib due to adverse events, and the dose was reduced to 25 mg for five patients. Adverse events included oral mucositis, paronchia, erythema multiforme, diarrhea and anorexia.

Two patients, one with cutaneous ulcer and bone infection and one with oral mucositis, stopped treatment.

Sixty patients stopped treatment due to disease progression, three died, four stopped treatment due to AEs, and six requested to discontinue.

“With the increased number of elderly and frail patients with cancer, more patients would receive benefit from this value-based treatment to enhance risk-benefit and cost-benefit ratios. In fact, our low-dose erlotinib therapy could substantially reduce the treatment cost,” Dr. Miyamoto and colleagues write.

They conclude: “More research on the dosing strategy of target-based drugs is warranted, especially in frail patients in the real-world setting.”

The study did not have commercial funding.

SOURCE: bit.ly/2WQ5nGJ JAMA Oncology, online May 14, 2020.