Healthcare
February 6, 2019 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Lupin posts quarterly loss on one-off charge

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a surprise third-quarter loss on Wednesday, due to a one-off charge in the quarter.

The company reported a net loss of 1.52 billion rupees ($21.2 million), compared to a profit of 2.22 billion rupees in the same quarter last year, the company said here

An average of estimates from 18 analysts had expected a profit of 2.89 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company reported a one-time charge of 3.42 billion rupees in the quarter. ($1 = 71.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)

