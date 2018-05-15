FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
May 15, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Lupin posts surprise Q4 loss on one-time charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a surprise loss in its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday, due to a one-time charge.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 7.84 billion rupees ($115.57 million) compared with a profit of 3.80 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement bit.ly/2IlDaOj.

Fifteen analysts on average expected a profit of 3.20 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company saw a one-time impairment charge of about 14.64 billion rupees in relation to the Gavis group acquisition during the quarter.

$1 = 67.8375 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul and Krishna Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.