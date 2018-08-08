FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Lupin quarterly profit falls 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, widely missing analysts’ estimates.

Net profit was 2.03 billion rupees ($29.56 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 3.58 billion rupees a year earlier, Lupin said here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3.51 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue from operations declined marginally to 38.56 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.6800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

