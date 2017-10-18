EU extends Luxottica, Essilor merger review deadline to Feb 26

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday pushed back a deadline by which it will review the 46-billion-euro ($54.0 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor .

The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog for the European Union, said it would extend the deadline by 10 working days to February 26.

In September, Commission opened a full-scale investigation, saying the deal may reduce competition in ophthalmic lenses and eyewear. ($1 = 0.8514 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)