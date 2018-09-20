FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LVMH watch divison head Biver steps down

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Biver is withdrawing from his operational responsibilities as the head of LVMH’s watch division, he told Reuters over the phone on Thursday, confirming media reports.

“I am giving up my operational responsibilities, but I’m staying as non-executive president of LVMH’s watch division and its three watch brands, TAG Heuer, Zenith and Hublot,” said Biver, who has been suffering from serious health problems for months.

LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, declined to comment on the news. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

