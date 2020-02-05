Bonds News
February 5, 2020 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

LVMH to raise over 9 bln euros from bond markets for Tiffany buy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is set to raise the equivalent of around 9.3 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from bond markets on Wednesday to help finance its acquisition of iconic U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co., according to a lead manager.

LVMH has announced final terms on 7.5 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds of varying maturities and on 1.55 billion pounds (1.83 billion euros, $2.01 billion) of sterling-denominated bonds, the lead manager added.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday via global coordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (1 euro = 0.8475 pounds) (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below