LVMH's Celine creator Phoebe Philo to leave company - source

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Phoebe Philo, artistic director of LVMH’s Celine label since 2008, is leaving the high-end ready-to-wear brand, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The British designer has decided to take a break, believing that she had accomplished her mission to revamp Celine, and will not join another firm in the immediate future, the source said.

The source denied rumours she would join Burberry. (Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Rodriguez; writing by John Irish, editing by David Evans)