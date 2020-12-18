LVMH adds Fendi and Loro Piana to remit of hotels boss Guerra

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - LVMH is expanding the remit of its head of hotels, Andrea Guerra, to include overseeing Italian fashion brands Fendi and Loro Piana from January, the French luxury conglomerate said on Friday.

Guerra, 55, who became one of Italy’s best known executives during a decade at the helm of eyewear giant Luxottica, joined LVMH earlier this year.

Fendi Chief Executive Serge Brunschwig and Loro Piana boss Fabio d’Angelantonio will report to Guerra, who is also a member of LVMH’s executive committee.

“While his focus will continue to be the development of LVMH Hospitality Excellence, this organizational change will enable him to bring his leadership experience to other key LVMH businesses”, the company said in a statement.

Guerra was mentioned in the Italian press in recent days as a possible successor to Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri, who stepped down last week, citing personal reasons. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi. Editing by Valentina Za and Mark Potter)