LVMH's Vuitton taps Off-White's Virgil Abloh to design menswear

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - LVMH’s Louis Vuitton brand, the biggest revenue driver at the French luxury goods group, said on Monday it had hired Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear label Off-White, to design its menswear collections.

Abloh takes over from Kim Jones, who was last week named as the new designer of menswear at Christian Dior, another LVMH label. Abloh’s first men’s collection for Vuitton will be presented in June, the firm said.

The overhaul at Dior and Vuitton coincides with reshuffles elsewhere at LVMH, as billionaire boss Bernard Arnault seeks to breathe new life into some labels and lift others to a new level by expanding product lines. (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Bate Felix)