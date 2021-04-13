Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Stellar Vuitton growth powers LVMH sales in Q1

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Surging sales at Louis Vuitton and Dior helped French luxury giant LVMH make a very strong start to 2021, with overall revenues returning to growth in the first quarter despite new coronavirus lockdowns in much of Europe.

LVMH said like-for-like sales, which strip out the effect of currency changes and its acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, rose by 30% in the three months to March to 14 billion euros ($16.70 billion).

That was nearly double an analyst consensus forecast for 17% growth cited by UBS. ($1 = 0.8382 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up