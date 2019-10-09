Vuitton owner LVMH shrugs off Hong Kong hit with Q3 sales beat

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter, in spite of months of unrest in Hong Kong that have put off tourists and forced luxury goods labels to shut stores.

The French group - which owns fashion brands like Christian Dior as well as champagne labels like Veuve Cliquot - said sales were up 17% to 13.3 billion euros ($14.60 billion) in the July to September period. They rose 11% on a comparable basis, stripping out currency swings and acquisitions.

Analysts had expected LVMH to post comparable sales growth of closer to 9%, even as it made up for lost sales in Hong Kong with strong sales in mainland China and other markets. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White)