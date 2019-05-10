Luxury group LVMH to launch clothing and shoe brand with Rihanna

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH said on Friday it was launching a new brand with Barbadian singer Rihanna, building on a previous joint venture in cosmetics with the “Umbrella” hitmaker to branch out into clothing, shoes and accessories.

The label - which joins a roster of 70 brands at the world’s biggest luxury player, including Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon champagne - will be called Fenty, after the singer’s full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

LVMH said the launch was “fast approaching” and due to land in spring 2019.

It marks a rare move by the acquisitive Paris-based group to set up a new brand from scratch, and follows the creation of Fenty Beauty with Rihanna in 2017, which rapidly became a sales hit. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)