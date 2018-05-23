FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2018 / 12:42 PM / in an hour

Louis Vuitton designer Ghesquiere signs new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere has signed a new contract, delivering a potential boost to luxury goods giant LVMH for which Louis Vuitton is a key source of profits.

LVMH group head Bernard Arnault announced Ghesquiere’s new contract in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, LVMH reported better-than-expected sales growth in the first quarter, which pointed to enduring appetite for its brands from wealthy Chinese shoppers. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.