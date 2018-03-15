FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:44 PM / in 17 hours

LVNV Funding must face lawsuit over debt collection letter - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has refused to dismiss a class action accusing LVNV Funding, one of the country’s largest debt buyers, of deceiving consumers by sending collection letters offering to “settle” old debt that was no longer legally enforceable.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said the letters were misleading because they failed to tell consumers that the time for enforcing the debt had expired and that making a partial payment would make the debt enforceable again.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ite0hb

