Lyft to prioritize North America growth over international expansion -chairman

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc Chairman Sean Aggarwal said on Friday the ride-hailing company will continue to prioritize North America growth over international expansion after completing its initial public offering (IPO).

“Sticking with that play-book of owning this market (North America) and expanding in this market is how we get to deliver to our public shareholders and the long-term expectations that we set,” Aggarwal said on the sidelines of Lyft’s event for its market debut.