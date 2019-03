March 18 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc said on Monday it would raise as much as $2 billion in initial public offering.

Lyft expects to price 30.8 million shares between $62 and $68 per share, it said in a filing bit.ly/2HBtkKE.

At the higher end of the range, the company will have a market valuation of $19.64 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)