Q&A: Lyft's GC and IPO head on taking the company public, worker classification

Lyft Inc’s legal team helped rev up the San Francisco-based company for its $24.3 billion initial public offering earlier this year, marking the first IPO by a ride-hailing company.

Reuters recently spoke with Lyft general counsel Kristin Sverchek and associate general counsel David Le about their in-house IPO team, outside counsel from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Goodwin Procter, and dealing with the legal challenges to its worker classification model.

