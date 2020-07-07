Australian rare earth miner Lynas chairman Harding to retire

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian rare earth miner Lynas Corp said on Tuesday chairman Mike Harding intends to retire by September 30 after more than five years in the role.

Kathleen Conlon, a non-executive director at the firm since 2011, has been elected to succeed Harding.

She is also currently a board member of ASX-listed companies BlueScope Steel and REA Group, among others.

Harding was appointed non-executive chairman in 2015 and in his final years, he saw Lynas become the biggest rare earths producer outside of China, as the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market boosted demand.

Before joining Lynas, Harding held top positions at BP including serving as the president and general manager of BP Exploration Australia.