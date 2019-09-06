Basic Materials
September 6, 2019 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Lynas signs MoU with Kalgoorlie for initial processing site

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Friday it signed an agreement with a city in Western Australia to look at potential sites for a new initial processing site.

Lynas, the largest rare earths producer outside China, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, otherwise known as Kalgoorlie, where the city will help the company in attracting workers for the potential processing site. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

