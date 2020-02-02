Rare earths producer Lynas' Kalgoorlie plant given 'Major Project Status'

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Monday the Australian government assigned its processing plant in Kalgoorlie with a special status that allows it support with approvals given its significance to the economy.

The rare earths processing plant in the outback town of Kalgoorlie was given “Major Project Status” and is key to Lynas in its push to extract low-level radioactivity from materials to be shipped to Malaysia for final treatment. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)