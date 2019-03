March 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Lynas Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it would not engage with conglomerate Wesfarmers on its “highly conditional” $1.1 billion takeover approach for the only proven producer of rare earth elements outside China.

Wesfarmers on Tuesday made a buyout offer of A$2.25 per Lynas share. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)