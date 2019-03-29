Australia's Wesfarmers remains keen on buyout talks with Lynas - CEO

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd remains keen on buyout talks with rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd, the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate said on Friday, despite its A$1.4 billion ($992 million) approach being rejected earlier this week.

“We remain keen to work collaboratively with the Lynas board and management team as well as the Malaysian government and regulatory authorities to secure a long-term and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders,” Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 1.4112 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)