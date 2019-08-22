Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2019 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Wesfarmers says not to pursue rare-earths miner Lynas

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian retails-to-chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said on Thursday it would not pursue its proposal to buy rare-earths miner Lynas Corp .

Noting Lynas’ receipt of a renewed operating licence for its Malaysian processing plant earlier in the day, Wesfarmers said it “has been unable to progress a proposal”.

In April, Wesfarmers said it was still interested in acquiring the only major producer of rare earth elements outside China and could table a less conditional bid after its earlier offer was rebuffed by Lynas’ board. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below