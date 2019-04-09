REFILE-Wesfarmers reiterates Lynas offer, says could ease conditions

(Refiles to remove extraneous character in headline)

April 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday it is still interested in acquiring Lynas Corp Ltd and could table a less conditional bid for the only major producer of rare earth elements outside China.

An initial offer of A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) by the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate was previously rebuffed by Lynas’ board, which termed the deal “highly conditional”.