Malaysia approves Lynas' application for waste treatment facility

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia has approved Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp’s application to build a permanent disposal facility for waste treatment, a minister said on Tuesday.

Lynas can build its facility in a waste disposal site identified by the Pahang state government, Khairy Jamaluddin the science, technology and innovation minister, said in parliament.

Identifying a location for the permanent disposal facility was part of the requirements set by the Malaysia government when it renewed Lynas’ licence to operate in the country last year. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)