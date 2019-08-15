Malaysia extends licence for Lynas' rare earths processing plant

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday renewed the operating licence for a rare earths processing plant owned by Australian miner Lynas Corp for six months with new conditions, ending a dispute over the waste disposal at the site.

The Atomic Energy Licensing Board, an agency under the environment ministry, said in a statement that Lynas’ processing plant in Kuantan, on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, will be given a six-month extension of its operating licence. The original licence was due to expire on Sept. 2.

Lynas is required to identify a specific location with approval from local authorities for a permanent disposal facility to store its low-level radioactive waste, or it must secure official written approval from a recipient country that will take the waste, the regulator said. (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Christian Schmollinger)