UPDATE 1-Lynas mulls initial ore processing in Australia as Malaysia regulations intensify

* Lynas is the only major producer of rare earths outside of China

* Lynas says it sees value in processing near Australian mine

* Miner says it has the support of its Japan lenders, customers (Adds background, details on support of Japanese lenders)

April 8 (Reuters) - Australian rare-earths miner Lynas Corp said on Monday that it was considering initial ore processing close to its Australian mine, as regulatory hurdles facing its Malaysian processing plant mount.

“We see value in operating alternative cracking and leaching processing close to our resource,” Lynas said in a statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday that companies interested in acquiring Lynas had pledged to remove low-level radioactivity before shipping raw materials to the country.

He did not specify which companies were interested in Lynas. The company last month rejected a $1.1 billion takeover approach by Australian retail-to-chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers .

Lynas is the only proven producer of rare earths outside China that are used in industrial magnets.

Mahathir added that even Lynas could operate in the country as long as raw materials coming to Malaysia were cleaned.

Lynas mines rare earths at Mount Weld in Western Australia and then ships the concentrated material to an $800 million processing plant in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Malaysia has recently said that the company must remove some of its accumulating radioactive waste as a condition of renewal of its operating license due in September. Lynas has said it can’t meet the conditions.

It also said its Japanese lenders and customers had pledged their support for the company and its management. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)