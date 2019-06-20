REFILE-Australia's Lynas to continue stockpiling rare earth element despite price surge

(Corrects spelling of “preferred” in second paragraph)

June 21 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp on Friday said it was stockpiling production of its major rare earth element, Neodymium Praseodymium, despite a sharp increase in prices lately as rare earths find themselves in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war.

Lynas, the only major proven producer outside China of rare earths, said its decision will allow it to consolidate its position as a preferred supplier. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)