June 20, 2019 / 11:45 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

REFILE-Australia's Lynas to continue stockpiling rare earth element despite price surge

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “preferred” in second paragraph)

June 21 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp on Friday said it was stockpiling production of its major rare earth element, Neodymium Praseodymium, despite a sharp increase in prices lately as rare earths find themselves in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war.

Lynas, the only major proven producer outside China of rare earths, said its decision will allow it to consolidate its position as a preferred supplier. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

