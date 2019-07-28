Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 28, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Lynas Corp revenue down 4.6% for June quarter

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Rare earth producer Lynas Corporation Ltd posted a 4.6% slip in quarterly sales revenue after its decision to reserve output for strategic customers amid softer prices for its product in the quarter.

Sales revenue for the June quarter was A$87.5 million ($60.46 million), lower than the A$91.7 million it earned last year, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly production of Neodymium Praseodymium (NdPr), used in permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, reached 1,505 tonnes, compared with 1,447 tonnes a year ago. ($1 = 1.4472 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below