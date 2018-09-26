FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malaysia's Axiata reviews position in M1 after Keppel, SPH express interest

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd said it is reviewing its stake in M1 Ltd after Keppel Corporation Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) expressed an interest in Singapore’s smallest mobile network provider.

The comment comes after conglomerate Keppel on Monday said it was considering “a transaction for the shares in M1” alongside media group SPH.

The Malaysian telecommunications firm, in a statement on Wednesday, said it is in discussion with a financial institution to act as its advisor “to review various options available to Axiata with the sole objective that the company continues to vigorously protect and enhance shareholders’ value of both Axiata and M1”.

Axiata said the financial institution will also act as adviser should Keppel and SPH officially announce the transaction.

Axiata is M1’s largest shareholder with a 28.3 percent stake.

In July last year, Axiata and other major M1 shareholders considered and then called off a strategic review of their M1 shareholding, citing unmet criteria from parties interested.

Shares in Axiata closed 4.2 percent higher on Wednesday.

Reporting by Liz Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.