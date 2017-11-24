UPDATE 1-M7 Multi-Let pursues private funding, scraps London IPO plan

(Adds background on float of insurer Sabre)

By Ben Martin and Noor Zainab Hussain

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - M7 Multi-Let REIT, a newly-established firm set up to invest in industrial and office property, has become the latest business to scrap plans to float in London after it pulled a listing that would have raised as much as 300 million pounds ($400 million).

M7, which announced its intention to float as a real estate investment trust (REIT) last month, said a number of investors had instead expressed an interest in providing funding privately to support its property expansion.

“This, combined with the current market conditions and the volume of recent issuances focusing on UK real estate, led the board to conclude that the initial portfolio and pipeline would be better funded privately over the near to medium term,” said Richard Croft, the chief executive of M7 Real Estate.

M7 said on Oct. 10 that it had agreed to buy 93 property assets for 119.8 million pounds – its so-called initial portfolio - and that it had also identified a pipeline of potential acquisitions valued at more than 400 million pounds.

Its decision to call off the listing to finance those deals marks another setback for the London Stock Exchange, which has been hit in recent weeks after Comparethemarket.com-owner BGL Group (IPO-BGL.L), broadcasting masts firm Arqiva IPO-ARGL.L, debt collector Cabot Credit Management and business services firm TMF Group all pulled floats.

The move will also increase attention on motor insurer Sabre, which is pursuing a London float after announcing its listing plans this month.

A source familiar with the matter said on Nov.13 that the company was looking for a 600 million-pound valuation from the initial public offering but it could fall short of that target.

Sabre this week set the price range for its shares at 220 pence to 240 pence, which would give it a market capitalisation of between 550 million pounds and 600 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7502 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Ben Martin in London; Editing by Keith Weir)