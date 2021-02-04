Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Davis Polk, Morgan Lewis notch another SPAC deal with $3.5 bln 23andMe blank check IPO

By Arriana McLymore

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson’s special purpose acquisition company turned to Davis Polk & Wardwell in its deal to take 23andMe public, with the DNA-testing company tapping a team from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

The deal, announced Thursday, values and 23andMe at $3.5 billion and marks the latest SPAC deal in another busy week for Morgan Lewis - and for blank-check transactions. At least three dozen SPAC mergers have been announced so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.

